Gohar urges tax relief to salaried class for up to 2.2 m annual income

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Barrister Gohar presented the opposition’s suggestions during budget session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar speaking at the floor of the lower house proposed income tax relief to the salaried class for up to 2.2 million annual income.

PTI leader also suggested cut in Rs 16 billion budget allocation for the Parliament. “We are not entitled for the public money,” Gohar said.

He criticized the government saying that incumbent government has failed to introduce reforms. “They have failed to materialize pension reforms,” he said.

“Govt has failed to control price hike and poverty has increased,” he said.

He said the government has slashed funds in budget for the health and education sectors.

Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb presented federal budget for year 2025-26 on June 10 in the National Assembly.

According to details, the current account deficit for the next fiscal year is projected at 2.1 billion dollars, which equals -0.5% of GDP.