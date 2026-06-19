In a big market move, gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply and historically on Friday, June 19, 2026, so greatly relieving consumers and investors. The All Pakistan Sarafa Jewelers Association estimates that the price of gold per tola fell significantly by Rs. 14,900 to reach Rs. 438,036.

The fall reflects general decline in worldwide bullion markets. International gold prices fell by $149 per ounce, settling at $4,156. The abrupt correction in local rates was caused in part by this worldwide slide together with relative stability in the Pakistani rupee.

Gold now sells for Rs. 438,036 per Tola, a drop of Rs. 14,900.

Gold per ten grammes: now Rs 374,205—down Rs 13,410

Silver prices also followed the downward trend. Silver’s price per tola fell by Rs. 413 to Rs. 6,946.

Professional Opinions on the Price Drop

Market experts explain the sharp decline from the local currency’s steady value and the great volatility in global markets. One of the worst single-day crashes in recent history, the All Pakistan Jewelers Association said it was.

Especially during periods of inflation, political instability, or economic instability, gold has historically been seen as a safe-haven asset in Pakistan. The latest price correction follows a policy change last year whereby local gold prices are determined at $20 per ounce above the world standard.

Investors and consumers intending to buy jewelry, coins, or bars may find a positive chance in this significant drop in gold and silver prices. Both metals showing significant drops on the same day, the local bullion market is now in a buyer-friendly range.