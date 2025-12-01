Gold hits six-week high; silver hits record high

Gold prices climbed to their highest level in six weeks on Monday, driven by expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut this month and shifts in Federal Reserve leadership, while silver touched a record.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $4,255.04 per ounce, as of 1054 GMT, its highest since October 21. U.S. gold futures for February delivery gained 0.8% to $4,290.40.

“Market participants are now starting to price in again a rate cut for the Fed in December, as well the expectation is the new FOMC chairman will be a dove… that is supporting investment demand for gold,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

“Silver benefits from the same factor as gold, plus the expectation of further improving industrial demand next year.”

Traders have increased December rate-cut bets over the last few weeks following softer U.S. data, and dovish comments by several policymakers, including Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams.

Markets are pricing an 88% chance of a rate cut, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

Lower borrowing costs tend to support non-yielding bullion.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Sunday that, if chosen, he would be happy to serve as the next Fed chairman. Like U.S. President Donald Trump, Hassett believes rates should be lower.

Trump is likely to announce a new chair before Christmas, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The November ADP employment report on Wednesday and core U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures September figures on Friday could give markets further cues on the Fed’s policy path.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar fell to a two-week low, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“We expect gold to rise to $4,500/oz next year (and) silver to rise to $60/oz next year,” said Staunovo.

Among other precious metals, platinum rose 1.6% to $1,698.85, while palladium gained 1.7% to $1,475.02.