Trump’s Gold Card: A New Path to US Citizenship

President Donald Trump has unveiled a bold new immigration initiative aimed at attracting affluent foreign investors to the United States. Dubbed the “Gold Card,” this program offers a direct route to US citizenship for a hefty fee of $5 million.

The initiative is set to replace the existing EB-5 visa program, which has faced criticism for fraud and misuse. Here’s everything you need to know about the Trump Gold Card and how it could reshape US immigration for high-net-worth individuals.

What is the Trump Gold Card?

The Trump Gold Card is a proposed immigration scheme that grants wealthy foreign investors the privileges of a green card, paving the way for permanent US residency and eventual citizenship. Unlike the current EB-5 visa program, which requires a minimum investment of 1,050,000(or1,050,000(or800,000 in economically distressed areas), the Gold Card comes with a significantly higher price tag of $5 million.

Announced by President Trump in a recent press briefing, the Gold Card aims to streamline the process for affluent individuals seeking to invest in the US economy. Trump emphasized that the program would attract “wealthy people” who are willing to contribute substantial funds in exchange for the benefits of American citizenship.

Why Replace the EB-5 Visa Program?

The EB-5 visa program, established in 1990, was designed to stimulate the US economy by encouraging foreign investment and job creation. However, over the years, the program has been marred by allegations of fraud and abuse. Critics argue that it has strayed from its original purpose, with some businesses—including those tied to Trump family members—using it to fund lucrative real estate projects.

Trump’s Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, echoed these concerns, calling the EB-5 program “nonsense” and “fraud.” He stated that the Gold Card would provide a more transparent and effective alternative, eliminating the loopholes that have plagued the EB-5 system.

Key Features of the Gold Card Program

$5 Million Investment Requirement : The Gold Card demands a significantly higher investment compared to the EB-5 program, targeting ultra-wealthy individuals.

: The Gold Card demands a significantly higher investment compared to the EB-5 program, targeting ultra-wealthy individuals. Green Card Privileges : Investors will receive green card benefits, including the right to live and work in the US permanently.

: Investors will receive green card benefits, including the right to live and work in the US permanently. Path to Citizenship : The program offers a clear route to US citizenship for participants and their families.

: The program offers a clear route to US citizenship for participants and their families. Replacement of EB-5: The Gold Card will entirely replace the EB-5 visa program, which has been criticized for its inefficiencies and susceptibility to fraud.

Who Can Apply for the Gold Card?

During the announcement, Trump hinted that the Gold Card would be available to a wide range of wealthy individuals, including Russian oligarchs. When asked about their eligibility, Trump responded, “Yeah, possibly. Hey, I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people.” This statement has sparked debate about the potential geopolitical implications of the program.

The Future of US Immigration Policy

The Gold Card initiative is part of a broader shift in US immigration policy under the Trump administration. Earlier efforts to curb birthright citizenship and reform visa programs reflect a focus on attracting high-value immigrants while tightening restrictions on other pathways to residency.

The EB-5 program, last renewed in 2022 under President Biden, saw its minimum investment requirements increased to their current levels. However, the Trump administration has long sought to overhaul the system, with previous attempts to raise investment thresholds being blocked by federal courts.

What’s Next for the Gold Card?

Trump announced that further details about the Gold Card program will be released within two weeks. As the plan unfolds, it is expected to generate significant interest among wealthy investors worldwide, while also drawing scrutiny from critics concerned about its potential impact on immigration fairness and national security.

The Trump Gold Card represents a dramatic shift in US immigration policy, offering a lucrative but controversial pathway to citizenship for the global elite. By replacing the EB-5 visa program, the initiative aims to address longstanding issues of fraud and inefficiency while attracting substantial foreign investment. However, questions remain about its accessibility, transparency, and broader implications for the future of American immigration.