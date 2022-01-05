Gold price continues to soar in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend in the domestic market as per tola rate of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs100 in Pakistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the per tola price rose to Rs126,300 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs86 to Rs108,239 in the local market.

International market

Gold prices in the International market edged higher on Wednesday as rising Omicron variant coronavirus cases helped its safe-haven appeal, but trading was range-bound as investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting as rate hike bets grow.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.98 an ounce, platinum was up 0.5% at $976.88, and palladium rose 1.9% to $1,906.32.

