Gold price falls in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold fell by Rs150 per tola in Pakistan on Wednesday.

One tola of precious yellow metal is now available for Rs110,900, according to Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Similarly, 10 grams of gold fell by Rs128 to Rs95,078, he said.

READ: RUPEE SHEDS ANOTHER 48 PAISA AGAINST US DOLLAR IN INTERBANK

In the global market, spot gold was steady at $1,815.60 per ounce, as of 0635 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,817.90, Reuters added.

Silver fell 0.3% to $23.82 per ounce while platinum eased 0.1% to $1,011.11. Palladium rose 0.7% to $2,483.33.