Gold price goes up in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold price registered an increase of Rs650 per tola in the domestic market on Wednesday, according to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

A tola of precious metal now costs Rs108,250. The price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs557 to Rs92,806.

Gold edged higher in the international market as concerns over the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant spurred some safe haven buying though gains were capped by bets on early tapering by the US Federal Reserve and a firm dollar, according to Reuters.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,732.50 per ounce by 0919 GMT, recovering some ground after four straight sessions of declines. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,733.60.