Gold rates in Pakistan witness massive decline

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.3,000 and was sold at Rs 303,300 on Thursday (February 27, 2025) against its sale at Rs306,300 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rate of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,829 to Rs 259,773 from Rs. 262,602 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs.2,594 to Rs 238,133 from Rs.240,727.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs,3,314 and Rs.2,841.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $29 to $2,887 from $2,916 whereas the prices of silver in international market remained stagnant at $31.79, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia was recorded at 4,069 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,492. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,862.

It is important to note that gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 09:00 am February 27, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

The price of gold depends on a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make gold rates escalate due to its safe-haven status.

As a yield-less asset, gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal.