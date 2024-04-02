Gold price in Pakistan moves up

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan experienced a massive surge, taking the cost of 24-karat gold to Rs237,600 per tola after reporting a price rise of Rs2,800.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold also gone up by Rs2,401 to now trade at Rs203,704.

Furthermore, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also saw an upward trend to trade at Rs186,728.

Internationally also, the gold price saw a significant rise of $24, reaching $2,278 per ounce.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,260.7 per ounce by 0946 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,266.59. The bullion has been hitting fresh record highs for three sessions in a row.