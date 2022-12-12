Gold price in Pakistan reaches all-time high

KARACHI: Gold continues to shine in Pakistan, as its price hit an all-time high of Rs170,200 per tola in local market, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the price of 24-karat one-tola gold went up by Rs2,900 to reach Rs170,200 per tola. This is the highest price of pure gold 24-karat in the history of Pakistan’s gold market.

However, in the international market, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,797 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,890 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,620.37.

