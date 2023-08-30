Gold price in Pakistan records whopping increase

Gold price registered a whopping increase in Pakistan after a hike in the international market, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs236,400 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs2,486 to settle at Rs220,675.

In the international market, the gold price witnessed a hike of $21 to settle at $1,938 per ounce.

On Monday, gold price registered a drop in Pakistan despite a nominal $1 hike in the international market.

The price of gold (24 carats) dropped by Rs1,500 per tola to settle at Rs233,000 while the 10-gram gold price was declined by Rs1,286 to settle at Rs99,760. In the international market, the gold price witnessed a nominal hike of $1 to settle at $1,915 per ounce.

The gold rate has been volatile in Pakistan recently amid continued political and economic uncertainty, and high inflation.

Earlier in the month, gold prices held near three-week lows after strong US private payrolls data suggested the economy could avoid a recession, fuelling bets of more monetary policy tightening and, in turn, boosting the dollar and Treasury yields, according to Reuters.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,936.07 per ounce by 0741 GMT, having hit its lowest since July 11. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,971.90.