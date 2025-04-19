Gold rates in Pakistan today – 19 April 2025

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs.349,700 on Saturday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 Karat gold also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs 299,811 and Rs.274,836, respectively.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at existing rates of Rs. 3,417 and Rs.2,929 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $3,326 whereas that of silver also remained constant at $32.55, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia record a major hike and were recorded at 4,631 SAR per tola on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,975, with an ounce of gold costing 12,362 Saudi Riyal.

Gold rates are influenced by global market trends, including those in Saudi Arabia, with the latest update noted at 11:25 am April 19, 2025.

For centuries, gold has remained a prized precious metal, holding a crucial place in the global economy.

Its worth comes from its rarity, resilience, and universal allure. Often seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is used to safeguard wealth during economic uncertainty.

Investors and central banks hold gold reserves to diversify portfolios and shield against inflation and currency volatility.

Gold’s rate is shaped by numerous factors. Geopolitical tensions or concerns about a severe economic downturn can rapidly drive up gold prices due to its safe-haven appeal.

As a non-yielding asset, gold often rises when interest rates fall, while higher borrowing costs tend to pressure the yellow metal downward.