Gold Price in Pakistan today – 24 April 2025

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained constant at Rs.352,000 on Thursday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs.301,783 and Rs.9,195 respectively.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.3,457 and Rs.2,963 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stable at $3,338 whereas silver was also traded at existing rates of $32.93, the Association reported.

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia were recorded at 4,806 SAR per tola on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 4,125, with an ounce of gold costing 12,829 Saudi Riyal.

Gold rates are influenced by global market trends, including those in Saudi Arabia, with the latest update noted at 10:00 am on April 24, 2025.

Following Donald Trump’s trade war, the gold rates globally are witnessing fluctuation.

For centuries, gold has remained a prized precious metal, holding a crucial place in the global economy.

Its worth comes from its rarity, resilience, and universal allure. Often seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is used to safeguard wealth during economic uncertainty.

Investors and central banks hold gold reserves to diversify portfolios and shield against inflation and currency volatility.

Gold’s price is shaped by numerous factors. Geopolitical tensions or concerns about a severe economic downturn can rapidly drive up gold prices due to its safe-haven appeal.

As a non-yielding asset, gold often rises when interest rates fall, while higher borrowing costs tend to pressure the yellow metal downward.