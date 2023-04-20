Gold prices in Pakistan near record high

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan have jumped to near a historic high as per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1350, ARY news reported on Thursday.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1350 and was sold at Rs 218,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 216,850 the previous day

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 1157 to Rs 187,071 from Rs 185,914, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,482 from Rs 170,421.

The price of per tola and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2530 and Rs 2170 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 26 to $2000against its sale at $1974, the association reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee gained 43 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.89.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 287.5 and Rs 290, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 83 paisas to close at Rs 310.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

