Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was traded at Rs.317,800 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs318,600 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.686 to Rs 272,462 from Rs. 273,148 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.629 to Rs.249,765 from Rs 250,394 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,475 and Rs.2,979 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $3,021 from $3,027 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.10, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia witnessed a drop and stood at 4,234 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Read more: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; March 25, 2025

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,634. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is 11,303 in Saudi Riyal.

Gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:00 am March 25, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

The price of gold depends on a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make gold rates escalate due to its safe-haven status.