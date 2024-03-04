24.9 C
Gold prices rise in Pakistan

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan continue to rise as per tola rate increased by Rs900 in the local market, ARY News reported on Monday quoting APJMA.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs900 to settle at Rs221,200.

The price of 24-karat silver also saw a record rise of Rs30 to trade at Rs2,600.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams jacked up by Rs771 to Rs189,643. The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,106.

