Gold price rises in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold rose by Rs1,250 per tola in Pakistan on Saturday.

One tola of precious yellow metal now costs Rs112,300, according to Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Similarly, 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,071 to Rs96,279, he said.

In global market, spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,809.60 per ounce, according to Reuters. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3% at $1,811.5.

Elsewhere, silver fell 1.2% to $23.88 per ounce, palladium eased 1.8% to $2,398.58, and platinum dropped 0.5% to $996.23.