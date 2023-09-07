Gold price sees major drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Gold prices continued to decline in Pakistan in line with the international market, ARY News reported quoting APSGJA.

According to data provided by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs5,800 per tola and Rs20,000 per 10 grams to settle at Rs216,500 and Rs170,586, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the yellow metal fell by $5 to settle at $1,921 per ounce in the international market today.