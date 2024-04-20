31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Gold price surges to record high in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold price on Saturday surged all-time high with per tola price reaching Rs252,200 in the domestic market, ARY News reported quoting All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs1500 to trade at Rs252,200 in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold reached at Rs 216,221.

Internationally, the gold price was trading at $2,379 per ounce.

Spot gold was up by 0.7% at $2,395.15 per ounce, after rising as high as $2,417.59 earlier in the session. Prices were up 2.2% this week.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.7% higher at $2,413.8.

Spot platinum fell 0.4% to $931.22, and palladium slipped 0.6% to $1,016.91. Both metals posted weekly declines.

