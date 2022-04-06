Gold price touches all-time high in Pakistan, drops globally

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday reached an all-time high while prices dropped in the international market, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Sarrafa Bazar Jewellers Association, the rates for one tola 24kt Gold saw a sharp spike of Rs800 on Wednesday to sell at Rs1,32,800.

The rates for 10 gram Gold in the local market also increased by Rs686 to sell at Rs1,13,855.

Meanwhile, per ounce, Gold price in the international market dropped by $2 and settled at $1926.

Also Read: Gold set for best quarter in nearly 2 yrs

The current price of the precious metal (Rs1,32,800) is the highest ever price in the country’s history. The previous highest price for Gold was Rs1,32,000.

Local Gold prices on Tuesday had risen by Rs800 to settle at Rs1,32,000.

Comments