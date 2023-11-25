Gold prices continue to surge in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates recorded increase in Pakistan as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs800 in the local market on Saturday.

The gold prices recorded a surge of Rs2,200 per tola to settle at Rs216,500 in the local market, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a surge of Rs800 and was sold at Rs216,500 as compared to yesterday’s Rs215,900.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also saw an increase of Rs686 to trade at Rs185,614.

On the international stage, gold prices have experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $2,022 per ounce.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,001.97 per ounce and has risen over 1% so far this week. U.S. gold futures settled 0.5% higher at $2,003.00.