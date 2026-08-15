Gold prices decline in Pakistan – August 15, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday, August 15, in line with international bullion prices amid continued geopolitical uncertainty.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs500 per tola to Rs459,936 from Rs460,436 in the previous session.

The price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams also decreased by Rs429 to Rs394,320 from Rs394,749.

In the international market, gold prices declined by $5 to $4,375 per ounce from $4,380, according to the association.

Silver prices

In contrast, silver prices increased in the local market. The price of silver rose by Rs13 per tola to Rs6,951 from Rs6,936.

Investors continued to closely monitor developments in the Middle East as Iran and the United States remained at odds over efforts to reach a permanent end to the conflict in the Gulf.

Hormuz traffic slows further after US threatens more economic pressure on Iran

US President Donald Trump said he would “finish defeating” Iran and “soon” declare the Strait of Hormuz part of US territory.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the key energy waterway, which Tehran effectively closed at the start of the Middle East war, is under US control — an assertion denied by the Islamic Republic.

“After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated — pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” he said during a political rally at a police academy in New York state. “It’s true,” he added.

Transit through the Strait of Hormuz appeared to grind to a near standstill on Friday after two more ships were attacked there, while the United States said it could maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely.

Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Its price is sensitive to changes in global risk sentiment, inflation expectations and interest-rate expectations.