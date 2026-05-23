Gold prices decline in Pakistan — May 23, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday, May 23, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs2,200 to settle at Rs473,162, compared to Rs475,362 on the previous trading day, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,886 to Rs405,660 from Rs407,546, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs1,729 to Rs371,868 against Rs373,597.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $22 per ounce to $4,508 from $4,530.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained unchanged. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs8,034, while 10 grams of silver remained stable at Rs6,887.

In the international market, silver prices also remained unchanged at $75.50 per ounce.

Market analysts attributed fluctuations in bullion prices to changing global economic conditions and geopolitical developments, including tensions and diplomatic engagement involving the United States and Iran.

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Pakistan has also intensified diplomatic efforts to help ease tensions between the US and Iran, as Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDF), met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran.

Analysts maintained a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its continued status as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They noted that gold continues to attract investors due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policies, making it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.