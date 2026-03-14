Gold prices decline sharply in Pakistan – March 14, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Saturday, March 14, 2026, following a downward trend in the international bullion market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) reported.

This marks the second consecutive day of decline in local gold rates.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs8,700, closing at Rs524,562, down from Rs533,262 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs7,459, settling at Rs449,727 from Rs457,186.

Silver prices also declined sharply, falling Rs310 to Rs8,541 per tola.

On the international market, gold prices fell by $87, reaching $5,018 per ounce.

Analysts attributed the volatility to rising oil prices amid escalating airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, heightening geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Despite the short-term decline, experts remain bullish on gold in the long term, citing its enduring value as a safe-haven asset amid global economic instability. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and market instability often push investors away from riskier assets, such as equities and speculative currencies, further boosting demand for bullion.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.