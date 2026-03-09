Gold prices decrease in Pakistan – March 9, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday, March 9, 2026, following a drop in the international bullion market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) reported.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs6,500, closing at Rs533,362 compared with Rs539,862 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs5,573, settling at Rs457,271, down from Rs462,844.

Silver prices also recorded a modest decline, with per tola silver dropping by Rs37 to Rs8,894, compared with Rs8,931 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $65, reaching $5,106 per ounce.

The decline in bullion prices comes amid a surge in oil prices following escalating air strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which have heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Analysts said the outlook for gold remains positive due to ongoing global economic instability and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader market volatility.

Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and market instability often push investors away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies, further supporting demand for bullion.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.