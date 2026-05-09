Gold prices decrease in Pakistan – May 9, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday, May 9, 2026, in line with movements in the international bullion market amid fluctuations in global economic conditions.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs400 to settle at Rs493,662, compared to Rs494,062 in the previous session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs343 to Rs423,235 from Rs423,578.

In the international market, gold prices also dropped by $4 per ounce, settling at $4,713 compared to the previous $4,717.

Meanwhile, silver prices per tola decreased by Rs12, bringing the rate down to Rs8,513 from Rs8,525.

Market analysts attributed the volatility in bullion prices to shifting global geopolitical developments, particularly tensions and diplomatic signals involving the United States and Iran, along with broader economic uncertainty.

The United States and Iran recently exchanged fire in the most serious test yet of their month-long ceasefire, although Iran said the situation had returned to normal, while the US maintained that it did not want to escalate tensions.

“The comments from the Trump administration this morning that the ceasefire is holding, along with lingering optimism about a potential US-Iran deal, are supporting the gold market for now,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Despite short-term fluctuations, analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its continued appeal as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical instability.

They added that gold remains attractive due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policy, making it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, periods of global uncertainty have driven investors toward bullion while reducing demand for riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold continues to serve both as a traditional ornamental commodity and a key financial safe-haven asset, with demand typically strengthening during times of global instability.