Gold prices drop below Rs500,000 in Pakistan - April 9, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Thursday, April 9, 2026, following a downward trend in the global bullion market, as investors remained cautious over the fragile US-Iran ceasefire.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems, and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs9,500 to Rs494,662, down from Rs504,162 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs8,145 to Rs424,092, compared to Rs432,237.

In the international market, gold declined by $95 to $4,723 per ounce, from $4,814. Meanwhile, silver prices per tola dropped by Rs300 to Rs7,884, down from Rs8,184.

Analysts attributed the fluctuations to heightened geopolitical developments. US President Donald Trump said Washington had agreed to a two-week pause in attacks and received a 10-point proposal from Iran, describing it as a “workable” basis for negotiations.

This follows earlier warnings that Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk US retaliation.

Pakistan, which has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, sought the two-week pause to allow diplomatic efforts to advance.

Market experts remain optimistic about gold in the long term, noting its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political instability. Its intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial uncertainty have driven investors toward bullion, away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies. Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with demand rising amid ongoing global uncertainty.