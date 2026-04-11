Gold prices drop in Pakistan — April 11, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on April 11, 2026, in line with trends in the global bullion market amid ongoing geopolitical developments and US–Iran peace talks in Islamabad.

In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs700 to Rs496,962, compared to Rs497,662 on the previous trading day, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs600 to Rs426,064 from Rs426,664, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold dropped by Rs550 to Rs390,572 from Rs391,122.

In the international market, gold prices slipped by $7 to $4,746 per ounce, down from $4,753.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market recorded an increase. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs50 to Rs8,064 from Rs8,014, while 10 grams of silver gained Rs43 to reach Rs6,913 from Rs6,870.

In the global market, silver prices increased by $0.50 to $75.80 per ounce from $75.30.

Market analysts attributed recent price movements to shifting geopolitical dynamics and diplomatic developments involving the United States and Iran, as talks aimed at de-escalation continue.

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential agreement, stating that a “workable” proposal had been received from Iran and could form the basis for negotiations.

Pakistan, which is facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, is seeking a permanent ceasefire to allow diplomatic efforts to move forward.

Despite short-term fluctuations, market experts remain optimistic about gold’s long-term outlook, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political uncertainty.

They note that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility. Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial uncertainty have driven investors toward bullion and away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with demand typically rising amid global uncertainty.