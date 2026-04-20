Gold prices drop in Pakistan — April 20, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday, April 20, 2026, tracking a downward trend in the international bullion market amid evolving geopolitical developments, including Iran’s decision to skip the next round of Islamabad talks with the United States.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs4,900 to settle at Rs501,162.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,201 to Rs429,665.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $49 per ounce, reaching $4,788.

Silver also witnessed a decline, with the price per tola falling by Rs145 to Rs8,417.

Market analysts attributed the downturn to shifting geopolitical dynamics and ongoing diplomatic developments involving the United States and Iran, as efforts toward de-escalation continue.

Pakistan, which has been facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, is reportedly pushing for sustained diplomatic engagement and a durable ceasefire framework.

Despite short-term volatility, experts maintain a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial instability have driven investors toward bullion, away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental commodity but also as a financial safe haven, with demand typically rising during periods of global uncertainty.