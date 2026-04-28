Gold prices drop in Pakistan – April 28, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in line with fluctuations in the international bullion market amid evolving geopolitical developments.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs8,900 to Rs485,062, compared to Rs493,962 in the previous session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs7,630 to Rs415,862, down from Rs423,492.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $89 per ounce to settle at $4,627, compared to $4,716 in the previous session.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market also declined, with the per tola rate decreasing by Rs238 to Rs7,811 from Rs8,049.

Market analysts attributed the fluctuations in bullion prices to shifting geopolitical conditions and ongoing diplomatic developments involving the United States and Iran, as efforts toward de-escalation continue.

Pakistan, which has been facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, is encouraging sustained diplomatic engagement and the establishment of a durable ceasefire framework.

Analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. They note that gold continues to attract investors due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policy, making it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial instability have driven investors toward bullion and away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold remains not only a traditional ornamental commodity but also a key financial safe haven, with demand typically rising during periods of global uncertainty.