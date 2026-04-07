Gold prices drop in Pakistan — April 7, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, following a downward trend in the global bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems, and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola declined by Rs 3,000, settling at Rs 488,462, compared to Rs 491,462 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs 2,572 to Rs 418,777 from Rs 421,349, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold decreased by Rs 2,358 to Rs 383,892 from Rs 386,250.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $30 to $4,657 per ounce from $4,687.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola remained steady at Rs 7,744, and 10 grams of silver stayed at Rs 6,639. Internationally, silver also remained unchanged at $72.60 per ounce.

Analysts attribute recent fluctuations in gold prices to rising oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly following airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which have increased global economic uncertainty.

Market experts remain optimistic about gold in the long term, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political instability. They note that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial instability drive investors away from riskier assets, such as equities and speculative currencies, boosting demand for bullion.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid ongoing global uncertainty.