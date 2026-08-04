Gold prices drop in Pakistan — August 4, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices declined in Pakistan on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs500 to Rs427,936, down from Rs428,436 in the previous session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs428 to Rs366,886, compared with Rs367,314 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices slipped by $5 to $4,055 per ounce, from $4,060 per ounce, the association said.

In contrast, silver prices recorded gains in the local market. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs60 to Rs6,351, up from Rs6,291 in the previous session.

Gold prices remained under pressure as investors assessed the impact of renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on global inflation, economic stability, and the outlook for monetary policy.

The precious metal has faced volatility in recent months due to shifting market expectations, fluctuations in the US dollar, and broader economic developments.

Analysts expect gold prices to remain volatile in the coming days as markets closely monitor developments in the Middle East, movements in the US dollar, upcoming economic data, and monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

Traditionally regarded as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, gold remains highly sensitive to changes in global risk sentiment and interest rate expectations.

Meanwhile, oil prices rebounded by around 1% on Tuesday after a sharp decline in the previous session, driven by concerns that Middle East oil supplies remain at risk as prospects for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict involving the United States and Iran remain uncertain.

Separately, Turkish officials said a drone attack on two civilian vessels in the Black Sea injured several crew members. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the ships were attacked after departing the Russian port of Novorossiysk late on Monday, adding that the condition of the injured personnel was being closely monitored.