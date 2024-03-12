Gold prices drop in Pakistan following global market

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan decreased marginally on Tuesday in line with the decline in the international rate.

The yellow metal was priced at Rs230,100 per tola after shedding Rs100 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs197,274 after a decrease of Rs86, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs230,200 per tola.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.