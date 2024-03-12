25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Gold prices drop in Pakistan following global market

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan decreased marginally on Tuesday in line with the decline in the international rate.

The yellow metal was priced at Rs230,100 per tola after shedding Rs100 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs197,274 after a decrease of Rs86, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs230,200 per tola.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,171.59 per ounce as of 1207 GMT, trading below a record high of $2,194.99 it hit on Friday. U.S. gold futures also dipped 0.5% to $2,177.50.

Spot platinum fell 0.5% to $928.50 per ounce, palladium lost 0.9% to $1,021.75, while silver was little changed at $24.41.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.