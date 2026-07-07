Gold prices drop in Pakistan - July 7, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, following a decline in international bullion markets.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs2,500 to Rs434,936.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs2,143 to Rs372,887. In the international market, gold prices declined by $25 to settle at $4,125 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased, falling by Rs120 per tola to Rs6,559.

Market analysts attributed fluctuations in precious metal prices to changing global risk sentiment and ongoing geopolitical developments, which continue to influence demand for safe-haven assets.

They said gold remains an important hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and economic uncertainty, while future price movements are expected to depend on global economic indicators, central bank policies, and geopolitical conditions.

Without clear market ​drivers and on thin liquidity, gold appears to be undoing some of ⁠its gains from the level it started trading Monday, according to Matt Simpson, a senior analyst ​at StoneX.

“It had a decent bounce last week, so it’s not out of the ordinary to ​retrace against some of that move at the start of this week,” said Simpson.

The dollar gained, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note advanced ​to a two-week high.

“Markets are obviously waiting for a little bit of direction from the ​Fed minutes to get a bit more sense around what the Fed’s thinking is on the short-term interest ‌rate ⁠policy,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

Gold prices are down more than 25% from record highs hit earlier this year, as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran stoked inflation concerns, boosted the dollar and reinforced expectations of interest rate hikes.