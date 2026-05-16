Gold prices drop in Pakistan — May 16, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market amid ongoing global economic fluctuations.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs600 to settle at Rs476,262, compared to Rs476,862 in the previous trading session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs515 to Rs408,317, down from Rs408,832.

In the international market, gold prices slipped by $6 per ounce to settle at $4,539, compared to the previous rate of $4,545 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed a decline. The price of silver per tola dropped by Rs159 to Rs8,073 from Rs8,232.

Market analysts attributed the volatility in bullion prices to shifting global economic conditions and geopolitical developments, including tensions and diplomatic signals involving the United States and Iran.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Despite short-term fluctuations, analysts maintained a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its continued role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They noted that gold retains its appeal due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policies, making it a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.