Gold prices drop in Pakistan - May 4, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday, May 4, 2026, following a downturn in the international bullion market amid shifting geopolitical conditions and fluctuations in global oil prices.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs3,800 to Rs479,962. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs3,257, settling at Rs411,490.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $38 per ounce, closing at $4,576.

Silver prices also recorded a decline in the local market, with the per tola rate falling by Rs100 to Rs7,914.

Market analysts linked the downward trend in bullion prices to evolving global geopolitical developments, particularly related to tensions and diplomatic activity involving the United States and Iran, as well as broader economic uncertainty.

Despite short-term fluctuations, analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for gold, noting its continued appeal as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical instability.

They highlighted that gold remains attractive to investors due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policies, making it a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, periods of global uncertainty have driven investors toward bullion while reducing appetite for riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold continues to serve both as a traditional ornamental commodity and a key financial safe haven, with demand typically strengthening during times of global instability.