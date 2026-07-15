Gold prices fall in Pakistan – July 15, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in line with a drop in the international bullion market as investors weighed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East against expectations of higher US interest rates.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs900 to Rs425,036.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs771 to Rs364,399.

In the international market, spot gold fell to $4,027.49 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery dropped 0.9% to $4,034.00 per ounce.

The decline came despite heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as investors focused on the inflationary impact of rising energy prices and the possibility that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to close export routes benefiting the United States after Tehran shut the Strait of Hormuz and Washington reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. Oil prices edged higher after closing at a one-month high in the previous session.

“Higher US crude, gasoline and diesel prices will result in higher inflation readings in the next data release, which could keep some Federal Reserve officials on the hawkish side, and that is not helping gold,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Higher interest rates generally weigh on gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding precious metal.

Despite the latest decline, analysts said gold is expected to remain volatile as investors continue to monitor developments in the Middle East, movements in the US dollar, upcoming economic data and monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

The precious metal, traditionally considered a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, has recently come under pressure amid profit-taking and changing expectations for global interest rates.