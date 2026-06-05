Gold prices fall in Pakistan - June 5, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices declined in Pakistan on Friday, June 5, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,469 to Rs467,816, compared to Rs469,285 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,323 to Rs401,012 from Rs402,335.

The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also dropped by Rs1,197, settling at Rs367,624 compared to Rs368,821 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices declined by $14.69 to $4,453.81 per ounce, down from $4,468.49 per ounce in the previous session.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded losses in both local and international markets. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs67 to Rs7,730, while the rate for 10 grams declined by Rs61 to Rs6,623.

Globally, silver prices decreased by $0.67 to $72.52 per ounce, according to the association.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Market analysts attributed the fluctuation in precious metal prices to shifting investor sentiment and demand for safe-haven assets amid persistent economic uncertainty and evolving geopolitical developments.

Investors continue to monitor developments in the Middle East, including the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran.

Despite short-term volatility, analysts remain optimistic about gold’s long-term outlook, citing its traditional role as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and geopolitical risks.