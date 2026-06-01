Gold prices fall in Pakistan on June 1, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday, June 1, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs3,100 to Rs471,762, compared to Rs474,862 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,658, settling at Rs404,459, down from Rs407,117.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $31 per ounce to $4,494, down from $4,525.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs8,034 per tola.

Market analysts attributed the fluctuations in bullion prices to evolving global economic conditions and geopolitical developments, including tensions and diplomatic engagement involving the United States and Iran.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the fighting in Lebanon after Israeli forces reportedly took control of the medieval Beaufort Castle in Lebanese territory, according to diplomatic sources.

Although a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect on April 17, both sides have continued to accuse each other of violations and have justified retaliatory actions on the basis of alleged breaches.

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Meanwhile, Pakistan has intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions between the United States and Iran. In this regard, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran.

Despite short-term volatility, analysts maintained a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its status as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They noted that gold continues to attract investors due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policies, making it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader market volatility.