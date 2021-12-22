Gold prices fall in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold price on Wednesday registered a slight drop of Rs150 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

After the decrease, the rate of per tola of the precious commodity declined to Rs125,300 per tola in Pakistan, all Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs129 to Rs107,424 in the local market.

In the international market, Spot gold was last up 0.2% at $1,792.56 per ounce but still held a relatively tight range going into the holidays. U.S. gold futures added 0.2% to $1,792.90.

Spot silver gained 0.6% to $22.62 per ounce, platinum was up 1.5% to $948.14 and palladium rose 3% to $1,846.68.

Palladium is set for one last rally next year as a revival in the auto sector boosts demand for the metal used in engine exhausts, before the rise of electric vehicles sends prices into long-term decline.

