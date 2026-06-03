Gold prices fall sharply in Pakistan - June 3, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant decline on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in line with a drop in the international bullion market amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical developments.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs8,600 to Rs467,762, compared to Rs476,362 in the previous trading session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs7,373 to Rs401,030 from Rs408,403.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $86 per ounce to $4,454, down from $4,540 a day earlier.

Silver prices also declined sharply, with the price per tola falling by Rs259 to Rs7,894 from Rs8,153.

Market analysts attributed the decline in bullion prices to shifting investor sentiment amid global economic uncertainty and evolving geopolitical developments.

Investors are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, including the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Although the truce came into effect on April 17, both sides have continued to accuse each other of violations and have carried out retaliatory actions in response to alleged breaches.

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Analysts also cited ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran as a factor influencing market sentiment.

Despite the recent correction, analysts remain optimistic about gold’s long-term prospects, citing its status as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical instability.

They noted that gold continues to attract investors due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policies, making it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader market volatility.