Gold prices fall sharply in Pakistan - May 20, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs6,800 to Rs470,362, compared to Rs477,162 in the previous trading session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs5,830 to Rs403,259 from Rs409,089.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $68 per ounce to settle at $4,480, down from the previous rate of $4,548 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market also recorded a decline. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs125 to Rs7,974 from Rs8,099.

Market analysts attributed the fluctuation in bullion prices to changing global economic conditions and geopolitical developments, including tensions and diplomatic signals involving the United States and Iran.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Despite short-term volatility, analysts maintained a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its continued status as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They noted that gold continues to attract investors due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policies, making it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.