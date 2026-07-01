Gold prices further decrease in Pakistan - July 1, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan continued their downward trend on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, mirroring a fall in the international bullion market amid easing geopolitical tensions.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs5,200 per tola to Rs419,636.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs4,458 to Rs359,770.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $52 per ounce to $3,972.

Silver prices also recorded a decline, with the per tola rate decreasing by Rs107 to Rs6,242.

Market analysts attributed the decline in precious metals to improving global risk sentiment and easing geopolitical tensions, which reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Despite the recent downturn, analysts said gold remains an important hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic uncertainty. They added that global economic conditions, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments will continue to influence precious metal prices in the coming weeks.

Investor sentiment was also supported by recent diplomatic developments in the Middle East. Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement in Washington after several days of talks aimed at reducing regional tensions involving Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The agreement was signed by Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter in the presence of U.S. officials at the State Department.

“Today we’ve taken the first step in what will be a difficult journey, without a doubt, but an important, essential and necessary one,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said before the signing ceremony.