Gold rates witness increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold rates have continued to rise, with a further increase recorded on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

The rates of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs. 3,700 and were traded at Rs. 364,900 on Wednesday as against their sale at Rs. 361,200 on the last trading day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs. 3,171 to Rs. 312,842 from Rs. 309,671, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs. 2,917 to Rs. 286,782 from Rs. 283,865.

The rates of per tola and ten-gram silver increased by Rs46 and Rs. 39 to Rs. 4,081 and Rs. 3,498, respectively.

The gold rates in the international market increased by $37 to $3,424 from $3,387, whereas that of silver increased by $0.46 to $39.34 from $38.88, the Association reported.

Gold Rate Trends and Their Role in Contemporary Investment Strategy

Gold has long been regarded as a stable and reliable investment, particularly during periods marked by inflation, geopolitical tension, and economic uncertainty. Historically serving as both a form of currency and a symbol of wealth, it remains a preferred asset for investors seeking security amidst market volatility.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The evolution of digital finance, through platforms offering gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading services, and other digital solutions, has significantly expanded access to gold markets. This shift has enabled even small-scale investors, especially in the Gulf region, to engage with precious metals in ways previously reserved for institutional players.

Current rate fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in the face of unresolved economic and geopolitical challenges.

In Pakistan, the gold rate plays a particularly vital role, shaping investment behaviour and consumer preferences. Amid ongoing economic pressures, tangible assets like gold have gained favour for both ornamental and investment purposes.

For informed decision-making, staying abreast of daily gold rate movements is essential, whether one is investing in bullion or purchasing jewellery.