Gold prices hit all-time high

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a sudden increase of Rs 4,900 on Thursday and was traded at an all-time high of Rs 195,500, ARY News reported.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 4,201 to Rs 167,610 against Rs 163,409, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs 153,642 from Rs 149,791.

Meanwhile, the gold prices in the international market increased by US$11 to US$ 1,936 as compared to its sale at US$1,925 on the last trading day, the association reported.

Moreover, the price of one tola silver increased by Rs 50 to Rs 2150 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs 42.87 to Rs 1843.28.

Comments