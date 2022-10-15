Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite fall in global market

KARACHI: Amid a drop of $12 per ounce in the world market, the gold prices in Pakistan on Saturday recorded an increase of Rs50 per tola, ARY News reported.

According to the All-Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal increased by Rs50 to Rs147,350.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams jacked up by Rs43 to Rs126,329.

Read more: Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar in interbank

Cumulatively, the precious commodity gained Rs3,550 per tola during the week ended October 15.

In the international market, gold prices declined by $12 per ounce and was headed for its worst week since mid-August, dragged lower by a stronger US dollar and worries the Federal Reserve will persist with sharp rate hikes to curb inflation. The price settled at $1,644.

Comments