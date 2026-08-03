Gold prices rise in Pakistan — August 3, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Monday, August 3, 2026, following an upward trend in the international bullion market.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs428,436, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,457 to reach Rs367,314, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold gained Rs1,335 to reach Rs336,716.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $17 to $4,060 per ounce, the association reported.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded an upward trend in the local market. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs54 to Rs6,291, while the price of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs46 to Rs5,393.

International silver prices also increased by $0.54 to $58.12 per ounce, according to the association.

Global Market Update

Global markets remained volatile on Monday as oil prices declined and stocks fluctuated amid renewed hopes for progress in Middle East peace efforts, while the Japanese yen strengthened after the United States and Japan confirmed joint intervention measures to support the currency.

Brent crude futures fell more than 4% to $83.88 after US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were expected to take place on Monday. Earlier, he had called off a planned military strike on Iran in an effort to pursue a deal regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and address concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures rose by 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.8%. European futures were also up 0.7%.

Read More: Oil slumps on hopes of Iran deal

Gold prices received support from renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as investors assessed the possible impact on global inflation, economic stability, and monetary policy.

However, despite recent gains, gold has remained under pressure in recent months due to changing market expectations and broader economic factors.

Analysts expect gold prices to remain volatile in the coming days as markets closely monitor developments in the Middle East, movements in the US dollar, upcoming economic data, and monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

Traditionally considered a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, gold remains sensitive to changes in global risk sentiment and interest rate expectations.