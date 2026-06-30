Gold prices in Pakistan decrease - June 30, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan extended their downward trend on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in line with a decline in the international bullion market amid easing geopolitical tensions.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs4,100 per tola to Rs424,836.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs3,515 to Rs364,228.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $41 to $4,024 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices moved in the opposite direction. The rate of silver per tola increased by Rs25 to Rs6,349, while the price of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs22 to Rs5,443.

The international price of silver also edged higher to $58.70 per ounce, the association said.

Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to improving global risk sentiment and easing geopolitical tensions, which reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Despite the recent decline, analysts said gold continues to remain an attractive investment as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic uncertainty. They added that global economic conditions, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments will remain key drivers of precious metal prices in the coming weeks.

Investor sentiment was also supported by recent diplomatic developments in the Middle East. Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement in Washington following several days of talks aimed at reducing regional tensions involving Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The agreement was signed by Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter in the presence of U.S. officials at the State Department.

“Today we’ve taken the first step in what will be a difficult journey, without a doubt, but an important, essential and necessary one,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said before the signing ceremony.