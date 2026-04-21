Gold prices in Pakistan fall on April 21, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, tracking a downward trend in the international bullion market amid shifting geopolitical developments.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs500,162, compared to Rs501,162 in the previous trading session, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs857 to Rs428,808, down from Rs429,665.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $10 to $4,778 per ounce from $4,788.

Meanwhile, silver prices also declined, with the per tola rate dropping by Rs59 to Rs8,358 from Rs8,417.

Market analysts attributed the decline to shifting geopolitical conditions and ongoing diplomatic developments involving the United States and Iran, as efforts toward de-escalation continue.

Pakistan, which has been facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, is encouraging sustained diplomatic engagement and a durable ceasefire framework.

Despite short-term fluctuations, experts maintain a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They note that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policy make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial instability have driven investors toward bullion, away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental commodity but also as a financial safe haven, with demand typically rising during periods of global uncertainty.