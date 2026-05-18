Gold prices in Pakistan — May 18, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan registered an increase on Monday, May 18, 2026, in line with an upward trend in the international bullion market amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs900 to Rs477,162, compared to Rs476,262 in the previous trading session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs772 to Rs409,089, up from Rs408,317.

In the international market, gold prices gained $9 per ounce to settle at $4,548, compared to the previous rate of $4,539 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed an increase. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs26 to Rs8,099 from Rs8,073.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Market analysts attributed the fluctuation in bullion prices to changing global economic conditions and geopolitical developments, including tensions and diplomatic signals involving the United States and Iran.

Despite short-term volatility, analysts maintained a positive long-term outlook for gold, citing its continued status as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

They noted that gold continues to attract investors due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government policies, making it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.